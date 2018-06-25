David Drumm might be staring at a wall of his prison cell in Mountjoy right now and wondering why.

Facing at least four of his six years in jail that he was sentenced to last Wednesday (with enhanced remission), Drumm must, in retrospect, be stewing over why he ever bothered to hoodwink depositors and investors in Anglo Irish Bank at the height of the financial crisis.

#break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break