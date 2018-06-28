Why are Irish house prices so volatile - and will the rollercoaster ever end?

The Smart Money: Cliff Taylor examines economic issues affecting your life and your pocket

Cliff Taylor

The Irish housing market has had a uniquely volatile nature over the past 20 years

The Irish housing market has had a uniquely volatile nature over the past 20 years

Nowhere is the Irish boom and bust cycle more evident than in the housing market.

Ireland had the fastest growth in house prices in the run up to the bust, the biggest collapse . . . and now the most rapid recovery.

#break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break
The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.