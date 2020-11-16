What is Fine Gael’s message beyond criticising Sinn Féin?

The Leo Varadkar confidence vote debate last week has been rightly characterised as a turning point in Irish political discourse. One wonders how we will turn back.

Jungian psychoanalysis would depict Sinn Féin as Fine Gael’s shadow. Pretty much every basis Fine Gael attacks Sinn Féin on, is an unconscious part of their own identity they cannot recognise in themselves. They attack Sinn Féin on the party’s wealth, as if the pursuit of wealth, and a reliance on wealthy voters, is not intrinsic to Fine Gael. They attack Sinn Féin on vested interests, on people behind the scenes pulling strings, as if we’re meant to ignore the Fine Gael-lobbyist pipeline. They attack Sinn Féin on divisive discourse, while leaning into divisive rhetoric themselves. They attack Sinn Féin for stoking a culture of “trolling” and online attacks, despite Fine Gael’s online communication frequently scraping the bottom of the barrel. They attack Sinn Féin on populism, while utilising the aesthetic of both influencer culture and almost Trumpian attack ad videos. They attack Sinn Féin for increasing the temperature in public discourse, yet light fires all of their own. They criticise Sinn Féin for a lack of in-party dissent, yet embark upon a sycophantic Dear Leader-style endorsement of Varadkar not seen in the Dáil since Gerry Adams was present.