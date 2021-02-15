We can tackle knife crime by tackling poverty
Una Mullally: Politicians using hyped-up language and cliches will not solve problem
A selection of knives confiscated by An Garda Síochána and put on display in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
In the first half of 2020, knife seizures increased by 13 per cent, amounting to 1,214 seizures in total. There have been some awful incidents of tragic knife crimes recently where people have lost their lives.
Knife crime is a horrific thing, which kills. But what’s not going to “solve” it, is a reheated proposal by Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan, seeking to double the maximum sentence for possession of a knife from five to 10 years.