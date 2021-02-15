We can tackle knife crime by tackling poverty

In the first half of 2020, knife seizures increased by 13 per cent, amounting to 1,214 seizures in total. There have been some awful incidents of tragic knife crimes recently where people have lost their lives.

Knife crime is a horrific thing, which kills. But what’s not going to “solve” it, is a reheated proposal by Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan, seeking to double the maximum sentence for possession of a knife from five to 10 years.