We can’t afford to spend €1bn a year on single-use PPE in a massive fiscal crisis

Michael McDowell: Enormous hole in public finances cannot simply be wished away by borrowing billions

Michael McDowell

Dr Suzanne Crowe, an intensive care specialist at Crumlin children’s hospital in personal protection gear

Dr Suzanne Crowe, an intensive care specialist at Crumlin children’s hospital in personal protection gear

While it may be trite to point out that it was far easier politically to get us into lockdown than it will be to get out of it, that does not mean that the economic, health and social damage being done by lockdown is sustainable or that ending lockdown as quickly as possible is not a matter of grave urgency.

Speculating about whether the Swedes are right or wrong in their response to Covid-19 is of limited use. Collectively, we supported the Government’s decision as to the steps needed to prevent a critical care tsunami overwhelming our hospital system. It seems to have worked. So far. But we must learn – not only from the Swedes’ experience – but from other states in Europe as to what, for example, the risk to teachers is in reopening schools.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.