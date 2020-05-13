While it may be trite to point out that it was far easier politically to get us into lockdown than it will be to get out of it, that does not mean that the economic, health and social damage being done by lockdown is sustainable or that ending lockdown as quickly as possible is not a matter of grave urgency.

Speculating about whether the Swedes are right or wrong in their response to Covid-19 is of limited use. Collectively, we supported the Government’s decision as to the steps needed to prevent a critical care tsunami overwhelming our hospital system. It seems to have worked. So far. But we must learn – not only from the Swedes’ experience – but from other states in Europe as to what, for example, the risk to teachers is in reopening schools.