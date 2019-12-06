Warning signs for Fine Gael in byelection results

Dramatic increase in support for Greens and significant recovery by Labour

Stephen Collins

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Fine Gael won 20.7 per cent of the votes cast in the recent byelections, a drop of one point on its general election performance in the four constituencies. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Contrary to immediate impressions the outcome of last week’s byelections showed very little change in the level of support for the three biggest parties in the Dáil since the last general election. What it did show was a dramatic increase in support for the Greens and a significant recovery by the Labour Party.

When the results of the four byelections are aggregated and compared with the outcome in the same constituencies in 2016 the stability of the vote won by the three biggest parties is remarkable. Fine Gael won 20.7 per cent of the votes cast last Friday, a drop of one point on its general election performance in the four constituencies.

