Victims should not have to hunt out workplace harassers

For all her resilience and determination Aoibhinn Ní Shilleabháin was left exhausted

Clíona Saidléar

Aoibhinn Ní Súilleabháin described her experience of harassment as exhausting and nerve-wracking. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin’s account in of her two-year ordeal of sexual harassment at UCD described both her power and her powerlessness.

She contributed significantly to our understanding of the work that still needs to be done to attain women’s equality when she told her story. But victims have no duty or obligation whatsoever to make this world a better place.

