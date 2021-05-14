Varadkar’s days could be numbered if Fine Gael cannot hold onto Dublin Bay South seat

High stakes for all the major political parties in Fine Gael heartland constituency

Stephen Collins

Leo Varadkar: failure to win the Dublin Bay South byelection could have serious implications for his leadership of Fine Gael. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The stakes couldn’t be higher for all the major political parties in the forthcoming Dublin Bay South byelection.

The outcome will signpost whether the political centre is capable of holding or whether the country is inevitably on course to a Sinn Féin-dominated government after the next general election.

