Varadkar must avoid being used in Johnson’s election games

The Taoiseach needs to sidestep the trap of being cast as the truculent Irish man

Stephen Collins

Boris Johnson’s reckless decision to prorogue parliament has backfired to date. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The tumultuous events in the House of Commons in recent days have made it clear that the battle of the backstop is not one between Ireland and Britain, or even the EU and Britain, as it is so widely portrayed, but an internal fight for the future of the United Kingdom.

The struggle is one between the forces of reaction and extremism as represented by Boris Johnson against the proponents of the traditional British values of moderation and common sense epitomised by the leading Conservative politicians who had the courage to put their political futures on the line for the sake of their country.

