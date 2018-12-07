Varadkar and Rees-Mogg have different tailors but wear much the same clothes

Worrying to see Taoiseach and Paschal Donohoe demonstrating ambivalence to expertise

John McManus

You could argue the toss about Paschal Donohoe’s maths and Leo Varadkar’s dissembling but what is inescapable is that they are not listening to the one body whose mandate is to ensure prudent economic management to ensure we avoid a repetition of the economic catastrophe that enveloped us in 2008. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Last week the Bank of England gave its view on the likely impact of Brexit on the UK economy. It was not pretty.

The bank warned that economic growth could fall by 8 per cent and that sterling could lose a quarter of its value; house prices could fall by 30 per cent and commercial property by 48 per cent in the years following a no-deal Brexit, with unemployment almost doubling to 7.5 per cent.

