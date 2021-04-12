Vaccines are scarce resources whose use we must adapt efficiently

The Government experienced a very mixed reception to the recent change in the Covid-19 vaccination programme. The decision had a compelling rationale, to prioritise those with greatest risk of severe Covid-19. There is a now a strong case for additional changes to accelerate and maximise benefit.

A single dose of any available vaccine offers very substantial probability of protection, in the range of 60-85 per cent depending mainly on which vaccine is used. A second dose adds only 0-15 per cent to this. The cost of that second dose, offering at most 15 per cent additional protection to person A, means that unvaccinated person B is deprived of at least a 60 per cent chance of protection for some time.