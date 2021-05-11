Vaccine hesitancy brewing up to be big problem

To date, we have had good uptake of Covid-19 vaccines. Healthcare workers, the elderly and the vulnerable have been quick to take a vaccine. As time runs on, it would seem that registration for vaccination is not quite as enthusiastic as early signs might have had us believe.

Last week, we heard 220,000 people aged 60-69 chose not to register on the vaccine portal. The latest Amárach poll does not auger well. Approximately 70 per cent of respondents report they will definitely take the vaccine. Due to the high proportion of children in Ireland who cannot be vaccinated, we need almost all adults to be vaccinated to prevent another wave of infection. The need to understand people’s concerns about the Covid-19 vaccination is imperative.