Una Mullally: Young people will rebuild Ireland from ashes

The weekend featured two anniversaries now embedded in Irish modern history: the five-year anniversary of the marriage-equality referendum and the two-year anniversary of a referendum that’s now simply called “Repeal”.

How would we feel about ourselves now if those things hadn’t happened? If all that work hadn’t been put in over the years by women, by the LGBTQ community, by young male and straight allies, and by the resilient fellow travellers who laid the foundations before them? And now, what does rebuilding Ireland again look like when those campaigns were many young people’s formative political experiences?