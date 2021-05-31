Una Mullally: You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind is blowing

Lockdowns have given us time to imagine a changed world after the pandemic

Una Mullally

Members of the public brave the bad weather in Dublin’s city centre on May 20th. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

For the duration of the pandemic, the Academy, a music venue on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin has been keeping itself (and everyone who passes it) amused by using signage that previously declared what band was on, for messages alternating between advocating for the live events sector, to general lightheartedness. Its latest: “The weather app is lying to us.”

The changeable weather, our yearning for “an outdoor summer” and people’s reliance on an app that selects a single icon for an entire day of Irish weather (never a good idea for our plot-twist climate) have colluded to make everyone feel the forecast has become less dependable.

