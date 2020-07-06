Una Mullally: Women denying their abusers darkness they crave

Over the past few weeks, many Irish women have been detailing their experiences of sexual harassment and abuse in various sectors, including but not limited to the comedy industry and the traditional music scene.

In the 21st century, the first draft of narrating personal experience emerges on social media. It can often be an unfiltered, unedited, messy, triggering and frightening flow of information, trauma, allegation and response. But the compulsion to tell one’s story, to seek support and solidarity and to expose wrongdoing is a valid one.