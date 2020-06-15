Una Mullally: We need to keep talking to Joe long after lockdown

If there is one voice that has permeated lockdown, it’s Joe Duffy’s. Liveline is of course an Irish institution, but like many things it has taken on an elevated meaning during the pandemic. Its hearth-like ability to form a space where people can gather around and hear a diverse range of voices has once again excelled when it is most needed. Spending a lot of time inside, we look for connections to the outside, and Liveline provides.

Duffy has steered many excellent conversations throughout, be they on racism, education equality, the human cost of the pandemic, and everything in between. The lockdown initially made us appreciate the so-called simple things, but it also allows us to consider what is “simple” as actually complex. Duffy is the most empathic presenter at RTÉ, with the kind of authenticity, sophistication and intuition that validates public service broadcasting as almost beyond an essential service.