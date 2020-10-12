Una Mullally: Time for a radical outdoor plan so business can survive
Spend money strategically by shopping at home-based independent businesses
We need to focus the public’s mind on how they spend and use that spending to help local businesses. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Last week, the most urgent argument made by politicians, particularly Leo Varadkar, regarding avoiding a Level-5 lockdown was the business case.
That tens – and probably hundreds – of thousands of people could lose their jobs overnight (some for the second or third time this year), and that a lot of hospitality and retail would be dealing with potentially a final blow, was an overwhelming scenario.