Una Mullally: This general election will be about privilege
Prosperity now is very public, and a lot of inequalities are very hidden
The pain that emanates from neglect or perceived neglect is something that has not been heard or treated in Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Are you ready for the “election year” to unfold? A good deal of political coverage will now condense into election prep mode: when the election will take place and the reasons for it being late, early, or on time; the tensions between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil personified by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin; the campaign messaging; the dominant or emerging personalities; the blunders; the social media; the performances on radio and television debates; the promises and manifestos; the things each party will emphasise in an attempt to maximise their vote; the projected trends and hypotheticals.
Some of this will offer genuine insight as to what some politicians want to do in power.