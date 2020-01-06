Are you ready for the “election year” to unfold? A good deal of political coverage will now condense into election prep mode: when the election will take place and the reasons for it being late, early, or on time; the tensions between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil personified by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin; the campaign messaging; the dominant or emerging personalities; the blunders; the social media; the performances on radio and television debates; the promises and manifestos; the things each party will emphasise in an attempt to maximise their vote; the projected trends and hypotheticals.

Some of this will offer genuine insight as to what some politicians want to do in power.