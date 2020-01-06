Are you ready for the “election year” to unfold? A good deal of political coverage will now condense into election prep mode: when the election will take place and the reasons for it being late, early, or on time; the tensions between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil personified by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin; the campaign messaging; the dominant or emerging personalities; the blunders; the social media; the performances on radio and television debates; the promises and manifestos; the things each party will emphasise in an attempt to maximise their vote; the projected trends and hypotheticals. Some of this will offer genuine insight as to what some politicians want to do in power.

This commentary – the horserace – is partly a superficial facet of an election (the actual behaviour and goals of politicians probably being the most superficial). It’s a necessary facet, but shouldn’t be the main facet. There are multiple narratives and approaches to finding meanings in a general election. Issues are a good place to start. There is also sentiment, and the idea that if a vote is always about something broader, then a truth can be excavated to inform us about where we are at. We search for the note under the note. This can be framed in multiple ways depending on one’s perspective.