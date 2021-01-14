Una Mullally: The State and Church worked together to oppress
The Church’s guilt was meted out through violence and oppression. That is not our shame. It is their guilt
The Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea, Tipperary, which was a mother and baby home operated by the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary from 1930 to 1970. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
On Tuesday, at a press conference, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said “we did this to ourselves.” Martin was of course talking about the report into the Mother and Baby Homes. Who is this “we”?
In the Dáil the following day, Martin ended his apology on behalf of the State by saying, “It remains our shame.” Who is this “our”?