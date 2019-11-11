Pretty much everyone in the media industry has a bag-full of answers to the RTÉ question. The future of the station is unstable at a time when there is an abundance of television and an increasingly expanding podcasting industry. So how do you solve a problem like RTÉ? It’s very obvious that government heel-dragging on a reimagined media licence has hurt the station greatly. This needs to be solved as soon as possible. Just do it.

But how else to plug the financial holes? Cutting costs won’t do it. Voluntary redundancies won’t do it. Selling land won’t do it. Auctioning off artworks won’t do it. Slashing big-name presenters’ salaries won’t do it. The solution for RTÉ, as for any creative industry, is to invest in creative people and in development.