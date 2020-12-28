Una Mullally: Rise of Sinn Féin is about a generation moving beyond political establishment

How can we understand the political change in Ireland this year? Probably by listening more to those who desire it.

The political upheaval that began in response to the great recession will continue in Ireland, even though the pandemic very obviously overshadowed the manoeuvring of political parties in 2020. Yet in a year when the political establishment and wide swathes of the media scrambled to get to grips with Sinn Féin’s seismic election result, a broader perspective is also needed.