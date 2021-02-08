Una Mullally: Ridiculous bandwagoning on issue of period poverty must stop
If Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael genuinely care about this issue, why would they not row in behind Labour Party’s clearly superior Bill?
Labour Party Senator Rebecca Moynihan has been at the forefront of efforts to tackle period poverty. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
The pandemic has sucked up the majority of policy-making activity, so you’d be forgiven for wondering whether anything else is getting done. But there are occasional flashes of non-Covid-related policy-making, and recently period poverty emerged as an issue that is very curiously Bill-happy. So what’s happening?
Plenty of female politicians have raised the issue of period poverty – the struggle to afford sanitary pads and tampons – but it’s fair to say that in the party-political sphere, Labour Party Senator Rebecca Moynihan has been at the forefront. In 2018, Dublin City Council passed measures, proposed by Moynihan with Emma Murphy of Sinn Féin – both councillors at the time – to provide free sanitary products in buildings owned by the council. In 2019, Moynihan secured €100,000 in funding to provide these products in council-owned buildings across the city.