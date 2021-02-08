Una Mullally: Ridiculous bandwagoning on issue of period poverty must stop

The pandemic has sucked up the majority of policy-making activity, so you’d be forgiven for wondering whether anything else is getting done. But there are occasional flashes of non-Covid-related policy-making, and recently period poverty emerged as an issue that is very curiously Bill-happy. So what’s happening?

Plenty of female politicians have raised the issue of period poverty – the struggle to afford sanitary pads and tampons – but it’s fair to say that in the party-political sphere, Labour Party Senator Rebecca Moynihan has been at the forefront. In 2018, Dublin City Council passed measures, proposed by Moynihan with Emma Murphy of Sinn Féin – both councillors at the time – to provide free sanitary products in buildings owned by the council. In 2019, Moynihan secured €100,000 in funding to provide these products in council-owned buildings across the city.