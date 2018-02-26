Una Mullally: Pope welcome to visit but must pay own way
Why aid wealthy Catholic Church when it already cost State €1.5bn in compensation?
St Peter’s in Rome: People talk about the moneymaking scheme of Scientology but that organisation is in the ha’penny place when it comes to raking in the dough. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Listening to Norah Casey talk about raising €20 million for the pope’s visit on Claire Byrne Live, last Monday, I wondered had it crossed her mind to ask the multibillion-euro organisation she’s fundraising on behalf of for a dig-out? Just a thought.