On April 3rd two initiatives for the arts were announced at a press conference in Dublin. One was the Arts Council’s Covid-19 Crisis Response Award “to enable Irish-based professional artists to provide access for the public to new and original art during the period of Covid-19 isolation”, with the Department of Culture and the Arts Council pooling €500,000 from each of their budgets to give 330 artists grants of €3,000, a miserly sum with a ridiculously tight deadline of 13 days.

The other was a Culture Ireland initiative called Ireland Performs, which involves producing an artistic “event” to be streamed on Facebook. The initiative is copied from a Canadian one called Canada Performs.