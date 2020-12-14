Una Mullally: People who lost loved ones to Covid-19 are being let down

This is a year filled with loss – livelihoods, opportunities, plans – but some losses are much more important. People are still dying from Covid-19 every day. It must be an extraordinary kind of trauma to lose a loved one to Covid-19, and be reminded of their cause of death at every juncture, in every newspaper, on every radio station, and in every interaction. As a society, we are going to have to do a lot of work and invest a lot of time in easing people’s pain. I’m confused as to how that seems to be largely missing from the broader discourse right now.

When the Government was spending so much money – rightly so – on essentially firefighting during the pandemic, it is quite extraordinary that a radical package of free therapeutic supports for all of those who are Covid-bereaved was not put in place.