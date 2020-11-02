Una Mullally: Mother and baby home issue shows Government disconnect from public sentiment

The furious reaction to legislation being passed concerning the database of information relating to the Mother and Baby Homes commission is a righteous one. It also demonstrates, once again, how disconnected this Government and its parties are from public sentiment, and the collective aspirations and desires of a nation to not just “move beyond” a torrid, cruel, misogynistic and, in many cases, criminal history, but to confront it, and process it.

The only way to do that is to tell the truth, all of the truths – and to face them, no matter how difficult. Politicians may constantly look for an easy way out, but people in Ireland don’t.