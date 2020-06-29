Una Mullally: Micheál Martin as Taoiseach makes little sense
How is making Micheál Martin Taoiseach the preferred option to an election that would decimate FF
Micheál Martin: At the heart of this new Government is a delusion that its existence is some sort of conclusion. Combining the ghosts of the crash with an out-of-touch Fine Gael, who insisted the country was flying when so many people were sinking, will not work out well. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/EPA
Micheál Martin as Taoiseach makes little sense, and neither does this new Government. If you’re feeling weird about it all, don’t worry. It’s not you. The whole thing is incredibly odd.
Of course we understand the processes by which this Government came to power, but that doesn’t make it any more logical. The mechanisms by which governments are formed are not up for debate. It’s the outcome that’s bizarre.