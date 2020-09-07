Una Mullally: Live events industry has been abandoned
There can be no reduction in the €350 unemployment pay for the industry’s workers
Abandoned tents after last year’s Electric Picnic. Photograph: Dave Meehan
The venues are silent. The festival dates have come and gone. Nothing is happening, and government support is curiously lacking. Multiple statements from government about the cultural sector have excluded music venues and festival settings.
It makes no sense that the number of people who can call around to your house for dinner is the same as the number of people allowed in the 3Arena, capacity 13,000.