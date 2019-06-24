Una Mullally: Impatience fuels the gig economy

Automation of nearly everything will crush workers clinging to the most precarious jobs

Una Mullally

Drone company Manna has announced it is partnering with Flipdish with a view to fast-food drone delivery by the end of the year in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Not so long ago, hiring a person to deliver something was a luxury. Couriers were the preserve of offices needing important documents sent somewhere fast. But now, many of us use a network of personal delivery drivers and cyclists to get what we want – a team of people at our disposal who bring food, books, grocery shopping and more to our doors. 

The gig economy, a buzzphrase for the patchwork of work many people have to put together in order to survive, given how job security has decreased, is seen as both a symptom and consequence of a world in flux; where entire industries can crumble when undercut by digital change, where job titles are invented, bubbles inflated and money made and lost at neck-breaking speed.

