Speaking to a couple of English journalists recently, the conversation inevitably turned to Brexit. At least, I said, trying to salvage something from the wreckage, one of the worst-case scenarios had already happened. Boris Johnson is prime minister.

What could be worse than that? But of course, Johnson, even in all of his vicious ineptitude, is still not the worst-case scenario. If all of the most dreaded outcomes have so far come to pass in the Brexit-lubricated slide towards the abyss, shouldn’t Britain be preparing for even worse? And what does that “even worse” look like? Well, the most obvious thing to prepare for is a Brexit Party-Tory coalition, with Nigel Farage in government. As we have learned up to this point, the greatest horrors are also the most likely.