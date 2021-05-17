Una Mullally: Huge housing protests will follow end of pandemic

A new housing movement will be the dominant force in Irish politics and culture. It will define the next stage of Ireland’s social revolution, which is ongoing, and rooted in the demands and standards of a population miles ahead of the panicking inept Coalition and regressive mentalities of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which created both the property crash and the contemporary housing crisis.

We have been here before, but repetition, consciousness raising and things that look like false starts and sporadic action, are actually points on a continuous arc, are the qualities of long-term activism that doesn’t “work” until it does. In 2018 and 2019 mass housing protests took place in Ireland. It looked, for a while, that a new movement was coalescing on housing as the latest “issue”, in the aftermath of the Repeal the Eighth and marriage equality movements, which changed the Constitution, had knock-on global affects and trained and politicised tens of thousands of people in protest, canvassing, direct action and organising.