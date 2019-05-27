Una Mullally: Green vote shows value of spin decreasing
Women, young people and serious candidates with some big ideas connected
‘This year will be seen as the year where environmentalism as mainstream politics really started to cut through.’
On RTÉ Radio 1 on Sunday morning, the journalist Lise Hand put it best when she said, “we’re waking up in a bright green world”.
There has been much conversation about how this local election has seen the Greens finally bounce back from the trouncing they received in the 2011 election after their catastrophic partnership with Fianna Fáil with whom they entered government in 2007.