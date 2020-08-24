Una Mullally: Government's biggest task now to claw back public trust

Whatever happens next, this Government will find it extraordinarily hard to claw back public trust. They’ve brought it on themselves, and the succession of unforgivable scandals, stupidity, terrible communication and confusing messaging, along with an aura of incompetence, is just not acceptable. If the Government is both coach and management, and the public are the players, then they’ve lost the dressing room.

The Clifden golf dinner event feels like a scandal with a very Fianna Fáil flavour, and smacks of the deluded and detached sessions of the party’s Galway Tent-era of gormless hedonism.