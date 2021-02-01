Una Mullally: GameStop shenanigans speak to moment

Motivations multifaceted and actors diverse but late-stage capitalism was target of move

Una Mullally

The GameStop event pulls at cyber-anarchism, anti-capitalist action, pure internet divilment, pandemic boredom and recession-revenge. It reflects the urge to “burn it all down”. Photograph: Tiffany Hagler-Geard

The GameStop event pulls at cyber-anarchism, anti-capitalist action, pure internet divilment, pandemic boredom and recession-revenge. It reflects the urge to “burn it all down”. Photograph: Tiffany Hagler-Geard

Last week’s stock market shenanigans over GameStop found me drifting back to anthropologist Gabriella Coleman’s excellent 2014 book titled Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: the Many Faces of Anonymous.

In the book’s introduction, we can see how the loose collective of Guy Fawkes mask-wearing hackers and activists permeates mainstream culture.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.