Faced with extreme global events all we can do as a collection of societies is rely on our robustness to withstand ill winds. But if cities are already vulnerable, the pain will be acute. As urban areas around the world struggle to chart a course through the Covid-19 unknown, the strengths of their foundations will be tested. For the Irish capital, we’re about to find out whether a city can survive when it is built on sand.

The coronavirus outbreak is not normal, but neither was Dublin before the pandemic appeared on the horizon. The disfunction and inequity of Dublin may be normalised, but it’s not normal.