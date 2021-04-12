Una Mullally: Four ways to make Dublin’s north inner city work for its people
Forget whitewater rafting – we need ideas that benefit those who live here
Aldborough House on Portland Row, one of the most spectacular Georgian buildings in Dublin, has been allowed fall into dereliction. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times
As Dublin City Council scrambles for plans to do something, anything, in the city so that people can safely enjoy their lives this summer – while cities such as Cork press on with pedestrianisation and outdoor plans – we need to look to the future so that public space, recreation space and facilities that bring people joy are embedded in the capital, not just temporary measures.
Last week, I participated in a community consultation process with many others on a new “local community safety partnership” between Dublin City Council and the Department of Justice, which is asking the question, “How can we make the north inner city a safer place?” That the pilot project is led by the Department of Justice speaks to how “safety” is framed around policing, crime and street violence. The key to “safety” in a community is addressing poverty, inequality and the opportunities access to education provides. There’s a reason the Department of Justice isn’t rolling out a pilot project of this nature in Dublin 4.