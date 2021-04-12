Una Mullally: Four ways to make Dublin’s north inner city work for its people

Forget whitewater rafting – we need ideas that benefit those who live here

Una Mullally

Aldborough House on Portland Row, one of the most spectacular Georgian buildings in Dublin, has been allowed fall into dereliction. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times

As Dublin City Council scrambles for plans to do something, anything, in the city so that people can safely enjoy their lives this summer – while cities such as Cork press on with pedestrianisation and outdoor plans – we need to look to the future so that public space, recreation space and facilities that bring people joy are embedded in the capital, not just temporary measures.

Last week, I participated in a community consultation process with many others on a new “local community safety partnership” between Dublin City Council and the Department of Justice, which is asking the question, “How can we make the north inner city a safer place?” That the pilot project is led by the Department of Justice speaks to how “safety” is framed around policing, crime and street violence. The key to “safety” in a community is addressing poverty, inequality and the opportunities access to education provides. There’s a reason the Department of Justice isn’t rolling out a pilot project of this nature in Dublin 4. 

