When an unspeakable tragedy occurs, it’s often hard not to think of the final moments of those involved. Thirty-nine people dead in the back of a lorry in Essex, after trundling over borders, their lives coming to an end in the most horrifying way. What must they have thought and felt in those final, brutal minutes? It doesn’t bear imagining. Lucky us, who get to just imagine.

The same week, a resolution to better assist people fleeing countries and attempting to cross the Mediterranean was defeated by two votes in the European Parliament. Two votes. Four Fine Gael MEPs – Maria Walsh, Frances Fitzgerald, Mairead McGuinness, and Seán Kelly – voted with their EPP block against it.