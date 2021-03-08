Una Mullally: Fine Gael makes a clumsy grab for female voters

It’s International Women’s Day, which means the world and its mother is looking for ways to shoehorn feminism into various messaging. This year, my award for the finest piece of corporate nonsense that circles this date, is a voucher a taxi app offered with a 14.4 per cent discount for an essential journey, highlighting Ireland’s gender pay gap.

Another approach at targeting women in recent months has come from Fine Gael. Thankfully, the party seems – for the moment – to be laying off the infantile and irrelevant “content” it spent 2020 pumping out across social media. Perhaps it is nursing its neck after the whiplash caused by switching between nasty, populist attack ads and fluffy FG-as-BFF mode with videos of politicians swimming, pouring coffee, making scones and generally being just so nice.