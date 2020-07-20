Una Mullally: Fianna Fáil has gone from stroke to joke

Fianna Fáil’s chaotic beginning in government is what happens when a cryogenically frozen party finds itself defrosted in a new era. It is now worth asking whether Fianna Fáil is fit to govern at all.

The party’s honeymoon period of about 2.5 seconds was downright laughable. This was an Armando Iannucci version of the party, right in the thick of it. No sooner had Micheál Martin become Taoiseach – a journey that doesn’t seem to have any signposts beyond that destination – than the chaos began.