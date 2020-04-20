Una Mullally: Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael exposed as intellectually dead

A positive legacy of coronavirus crisis should be a decisive throwing-out of old politics

Una Mullally

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: new government is likely to be a transitionary phase before the new era of Irish politics begins. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

For those of us who don’t work in hospitals or congregated care settings, and for those of us who have not experienced the discombobulating grief this pandemic is visiting with great brutality upon the nation, conceptualising the Covid-19 crisis remains a surreal endeavour.

So much of what is occurring is happening “out there”, invisible to those who remain unaffected. And so we think, and we imagine, and we try to visualise the unseen. 

