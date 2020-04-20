For those of us who don’t work in hospitals or congregated care settings, and for those of us who have not experienced the discombobulating grief this pandemic is visiting with great brutality upon the nation, conceptualising the Covid-19 crisis remains a surreal endeavour.

So much of what is occurring is happening “out there”, invisible to those who remain unaffected. And so we think, and we imagine, and we try to visualise the unseen.