Una Mullally: Eoghan Murphy needs to get real or get out

Crisis solutions are staring FG in the face. Build more social housing and affordable homes

Una Mullally

There was a broad range of age groups at the Raise the Roof housing protest in Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

On the eve of Saturday’s Raise the Roof housing protest in Dublin, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy struck a tone-deaf note. Speaking on Newstalk, he said that “what we’re doing with co-living is bringing around another option, another choice for people”.

“Co-living” is property business marketing language for high-density bedsits, a setting few aspire to live in. The privileged live in a world of options and choices. That is simply not the reality for those caught in the housing emergency. It’s time for Murphy to get real, or get out.

