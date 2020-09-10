Una Mullally: Dublin offices will become the new ghost estates but the capital has a chance to start again
It was so obvious to anyone living in or near the city centre that it was not going to end well
The Sorting Office development on the corner of Cardiff Lane and Hanover Street East in which Google was going to lease office space.
Not so long ago, Fianna Fáil presided over a housing crash. In the coming months and years, Fine Gael will find its contemporary legacy as the party that presided over an office and commercial property crash.
Offices will become the new ghost estates, hotels will go on sale at knockdown prices, owners of luxury student accommodation will scramble to find new uses for their buildings, and the closure of chain stores, already deemed “the retail apocalypse”, now has a pandemic as an overwhelming catalyst. It’s almost not even worth mentioning the obvious silliness of co-living developments, as they are not the kind of housing people want, need, or will gravitate towards.