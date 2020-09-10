Una Mullally: Dublin offices will become the new ghost estates but the capital has a chance to start again

Not so long ago, Fianna Fáil presided over a housing crash. In the coming months and years, Fine Gael will find its contemporary legacy as the party that presided over an office and commercial property crash.

Offices will become the new ghost estates, hotels will go on sale at knockdown prices, owners of luxury student accommodation will scramble to find new uses for their buildings, and the closure of chain stores, already deemed “the retail apocalypse”, now has a pandemic as an overwhelming catalyst. It’s almost not even worth mentioning the obvious silliness of co-living developments, as they are not the kind of housing people want, need, or will gravitate towards.