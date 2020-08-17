Una Mullally: Dublin eviction raises questions about presence of gardaí
Black-clad men removed furnishings while three gardaí allowed them to pass by
It’s difficult to convey the extent to which the property on Berkeley Road in Dublin 7 was damaged during the course of an eviction.
Last Wednesday, a group of men dressed in black entered the building and forcibly evicted the tenants while gardaí stood in the hallway asserting that the tenants had no right to be there – therefore tacitly facilitating the eviction.