Una Mullally: Covid-19 has exposed the serious injustices of Irish society

Amid a pandemic, the people of Ireland have done their job. The system, however, has not

Una Mullally

‘The Covid-19 pandemic has shown how direct provision is a threat to public health.’ File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

At the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, people in Ireland weren’t just lucky to have a collective sense of empathy, resilience, kindness and social cohesion to lean into. We have done a tremendous amount of work as a nation to understand one another, to centre neighbourliness and the importance of community spirit, and to band together.

Despite narratives to the contrary, people are inherently good and selfless, and in times of need will extend help and assistance to others. That’s why people don’t walk away from an accident when they can save someone, even when there is a risk to themselves. It’s why people in Ireland give a lot to charity, even when we’re financially squeezed ourselves. It’s why we repay kindness generations later, as seen by the assistance extended to our Native American brothers and sisters.

