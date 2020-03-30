In a crisis smart people tend not to reach for bad ideas. Our country’s de facto leaders, and the expert officials who are informing their actions, have chosen equitable societal instruments to guide us through the Covid-19 pandemic emergency: a single-tier health service, bringing private hospitals into this new national public system, freezing rents, bolstering unemployment benefits and free childcare.

These are all tenets of a fair, empathic and equitable society. They also, perhaps, offer some kind of guiding light as to how we can rebuild our society, which will probably be in a deep recession at the other side of this miserable event.