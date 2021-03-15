Una Mullally: Community ownership key to reopening Dublin

A broken clock is right twice a day, and in that spirit, the Tories deserve some credit for advancing the Community Ownership Fund in their budget statement earlier this month. The fund totals £150 million, which will be allocated to help communities take over local pubs, theatres, music venues, sports clubs, and post office buildings.

What it means in practical terms, is that groups will be able to apply for up to £250,000 in match-funding, and in some cases up to £1 million, to save community spaces such as sports grounds.