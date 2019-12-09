Back in January, the European Commission published something of a finger-wagging, if not alarm-bell-ringing report on investor citizenship and residence schemes, which is basically the practice of selling passports, visas, citizenship and/or residency. It’s the kind of stuff you hear happening in far-flung sunny island nations, all white sand, opaque job titles and freewheeling tax regimes. But it happens in Europe, too.

The European Commission was concerned enough about this ongoing trend to research and write their report, naming 20 member states, including Ireland, regarding investor residence schemes, colloquially known as “golden visas”.