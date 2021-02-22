Una Mullally: Believe me, ‘back to normal’ will not look normal at all

There is a lot of frustration bubbling underneath the surface of society at the moment. Almost all of it is linked to fairness and equality, or the lack of it.

The pandemic is a politicising force. People who were otherwise relatively content and privileged have found themselves in advocacy or campaigning mode: in a manner usually reserved for those who are traditionally marginalised in society. Frustration has created an atmosphere where people feel let down and unsupported by the parties in Government they voted for.