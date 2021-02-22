Una Mullally: Believe me, ‘back to normal’ will not look normal at all

Resentment, caused by a specific societal divide, will be the defining force in 2021

Una Mullally

The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the self-employed and business owners whose work connects directly with others. File photograph: iStock

The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the self-employed and business owners whose work connects directly with others. File photograph: iStock

There is a lot of frustration bubbling underneath the surface of society at the moment. Almost all of it is linked to fairness and equality, or the lack of it.

The pandemic is a politicising force. People who were otherwise relatively content and privileged have found themselves in advocacy or campaigning mode: in a manner usually reserved for those who are traditionally marginalised in society. Frustration has created an atmosphere where people feel let down and unsupported by the parties in Government they voted for.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.