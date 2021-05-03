Una Mullally: Another piece of Dublin’s cultural Jigsaw is lost

The demise of another cultural venue in Dublin last week may not garner the same sort of attention the demolition of theatres and clubs has in recent times, but it is still a significant moment. Jigsaw, at Belvedere Court near Mountjoy Square in Dublin 1, was a beloved space, a welcoming dance floor, and a meeting place that drew artists, activist collectives, and those who valued community, conviviality and creativity.

Many will also remember its previous incarnation as the social centre, Seomra Spraoi. What’s especially sad is the inevitability of the closure. Dublin has become a rigid place that will not bend to the more eclectic desires and needs of those who want spaces where the value of their worth is not always preceded by a euro symbol.